BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 2005

We are delighted to offer you this extremely well loved Bentley Continental 6.0 W12, finished in a most beautiful colour scheme, Dark Sapphire metallic and magnolia hide with blue secondary leather. We had the pleasure of meeting the previous owner, and this car was defiantly well cared for! It was driven to Bentley Leicester every year which is a 350 mile round trip to ensure that the car was looked after by the same Bentley Centre. It defiantly shows how loved it was when you look at the vehicle and its documentation. ;The vehicle comes with its original leather manual, 2 keys with leather wallet, mobile phone and 2 x service books full of Bentley stamps.;;The Spec includes;;;Alloy Wheels - 19in, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Computer, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/Phone, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Satellite Navigation, TV Tuner, Seat Height Adjustment - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Self-Levelling Suspension, Speakers, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Cruise Control/Telephone, Telephone Equipment, Upholstery Leather, 4WD, Keyless Entry.

  • Ad ID
    403608
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/11/2017
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    91000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    5.998
  • Engine Model
    GT
