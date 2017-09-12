BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 2004

car description

48000 warranted miles , This stunning Continental GT was supplied and maintained by Bentley Surrey since new , 14 service stamps Bentley Surrey , Unmarked Moonbeam Silver complimented with unmarked Nautic hide , Unmarked 19” Mulliner alloys tyre condition excellent , Dark walnut burr , Electronic adjustable suspension with adjustable ride height, 6 speed ( with sports mode ), Auto transmission with trip-tronic and sports mode / paddle shifts , Constant 4 wheel drive , Park distance control , Speed sensitive power steering , Tyre pressure monitoring , Telephony preparation, Satellite navigation , DVD , Multi feature enhanced audio system with multi CD player , Fully electric massaging heated driver and passenger front seats , Dual zone climate control, Heated electric door mirrors , Easy entry adjustable steering column , Nautic blue wool floor mats , This vehicle is in outstanding condition , No mechanical or electrical issues whatsoever having been genuinely maintained regardless of cost since new , Drives faultlessly , This continental GT can be purchased with complete confidence and peace of mind , Full detailed service history, Will be supplied with a 12 months national parts and labour warranty inclusive of European break down cover , All service books / manuals and navigation disks ( 8 disks Europe ) present / 2 keys .Part exchange welcome. Attractive finance packages available on this vehicle.