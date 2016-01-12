Bentley Continental Flying Spur

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, UK Supplied, UK Specification, CD Player, Radio, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history A magnificent example finished in unmarked Onyx Black with soft Magnolia Hide. This car has a complete service record having just been serviced and MOT'd. Still smells like new having covered only 5,600 miles. Digital TV and Premium sound system. Rear Picnic trays. 3 seats in the rear. Ebony woodwork. Split top dash. 2 Keys. All handbooks. This car was purchased as a pre registered new car, complete with original invoice.