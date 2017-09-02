Bentley Continental Flying Spur

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Self-levelling Suspension , Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, CD Player, Multi-Disc CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history An absolutely stunning example of the Flying Spur 6.0i W12 model finished in a beautiful colour combination. This amazing car has a full Bentley Main dealer service history from new. It has an incredible specification and is outstanding value at this price, don't miss out!!