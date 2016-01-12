Bentley - Continental Flying Spur 6.0 W12 - 2006

car description

Up for auction is this very beautiful Bentley Continental Flying Spur.The Bentley Continental Flying Spur is the four-door version of the Bentley Continental GT. The Flying Spur is the fastest four-door Bentley ever produced and is also regarded as a competent GT. The Flying Spur has a 6.0 litre V12 with two turbos producing 552 HP, propelling the vehicle (with a weight of 2.5 tons) to a top speed of 312 km/u. Which makes it the second fastest four-person car, 3 km/u slower than the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. Four-wheel drive is standard. The car was temporarily built in the Gläserne Manufaktur of Volkswagen in Dresden (Germany) because the Bentley factory in Crewe (England) needed to be adjusted in order to meet high demand.This Bentley is, among others, equipped with:- Large colour navigation system- Electrically adjustable seats (front and back)- Seat heating / seat cooling and massage function (front and back)- Electrically adjustable steering column- Xenon lighting- Parking sensors front and back- Climate controlWhat is good to know about this Bentley:- It is an original Dutch car- It is a VAT car, this can be reimbursed by entrepreneurs and in some cases of export- The car includes 2 keys- It is in a very neat condition“Perfection” is the only word that will more or less suffice to the describe the amazing quality and finish of this car.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Gravendeel, the Netherlands.