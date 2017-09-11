loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR 6.0 Speed W12 4dr Auto

£46,950
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR Trim: 6.0 Speed W12 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 6000 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Onyx Black, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 3 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, REAR DVD, 20?? BLACK SPEED ALLOYS, SAT NAV, CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES, 5 Seats, Hotspur Stitching, Convenience Specification, Sports Suspension, Twin Wide Oval Exhaust Finishers, Bluetooth Phone, Massage Seats with Lumbar Support, Piano Black Wood, Diamond Quilted Hide Door and Side Inserts, 3 Spoke Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Rear Window Sunblind, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 12 Speaker Sound Package, Drilled Alloy Sports Pedals, Keyless Entry, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and Rear Heated Seats, iPod Interface, Electric Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Garage Door Opener, TV Tuner, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Dark Chrome Lower Matrix Grille, Electric Heated Memory Folding Door Mirrors, 47k Miles, Onyx Black Metallic with Beluga Diamond Quilted Leather, 46,950

  • Ad ID
    319370
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    6000
  • Engine Model
    6000
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

