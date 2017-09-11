BENTLEY CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR 6.0 Speed W12 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR Trim: 6.0 Speed W12 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 6000 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Onyx Black, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 3 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, REAR DVD, 20?? BLACK SPEED ALLOYS, SAT NAV, CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES, 5 Seats, Hotspur Stitching, Convenience Specification, Sports Suspension, Twin Wide Oval Exhaust Finishers, Bluetooth Phone, Massage Seats with Lumbar Support, Piano Black Wood, Diamond Quilted Hide Door and Side Inserts, 3 Spoke Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Rear Window Sunblind, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 12 Speaker Sound Package, Drilled Alloy Sports Pedals, Keyless Entry, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and Rear Heated Seats, iPod Interface, Electric Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Garage Door Opener, TV Tuner, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Dark Chrome Lower Matrix Grille, Electric Heated Memory Folding Door Mirrors, 47k Miles, Onyx Black Metallic with Beluga Diamond Quilted Leather, 46,950
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
