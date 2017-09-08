loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR 6.0 Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (495 g/km, 552 bhp)

£20,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR Trim: 6.0 Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (495 g/km, 552 bhp) Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Blue, STUNNUNG CONDITION, HUGE SPEC, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, FULLY HPI CHECKED, 2 FORMER KEEPERS, 2 REMOTE KEYS, 1 YEAR MOT, 1 YEAR WARRANTY, LOVELY TO DRIVE AND FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY,, Air conditioning, TV, Private telephone, Airbags, Alarm, Massage seats, Alloy wheels, Armrest, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central locking, Child locks & Isofix system, Climate Control, Computer, Cruise Control, Cruise control, Electric Windows (Front), Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Head Restraints, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger/Phone), Leather seats, Lumbar support, Mirrors External (Memory Electric/Heated/Folding), Mirrors Internal, Parking aid, Power steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Satellite Navigation, Satellite navigation, Seat Height Adjustment (Memory Driver/Passenger), Seat Lumbar Support (Driver/Passenger Electric), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Self-Levelling Suspension, Speakers, Sports seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Audio/Cruise Control/Telephone), Sunroof, Telephone Equipment, Traction control, Upholstery Leather. 4 seats, 20,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315671
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
E.M.C Car Sales
Bagshot, GU195NJ, Surrey
United Kingdom

