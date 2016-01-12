loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL 6.0 Speed W12 600 BHP Auto Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL Trim: 6.0 Speed W12 600 BHP Auto Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Black

Viewing by appointment only on this vehicle - please call to arrange, Stunning Example in Diamond Black, Includes 2 Keys plus book pack, Recently serviced by Bentley Cheltenham, Keyless Entry & Keyless Start, Satellite Navigation, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth Phone and Music Streaming, Digital TV, CD, AUX Media system, Black Leather upholstery with Piano Black inlays, 3 Position memory seats, Heated Seats, Privacy Glass, Soft Close Doors, Cruise Control, Climate Control, 20' Alloys with Pirelli Tyres, Remote central locking, Electric Windows (Front), Electric Mirrors, Power Boot Lid, Tyre Pressure Control, Rain Sensor, Xenon Headlights, HPI Clear, AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER, Finance subject to terms and conditions (please see our finance calculator below for full details)

  • Ad ID
    413002
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
