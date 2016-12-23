BENTLEY CONTINENTAL 6.0 GTC 2d AUTO 550 BHP

Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01708 687670 This car has covered 21856 miles, is a 2 owner vehicle and is DARK SAPPHIRE WITH MAGNOLIA LEATHER, BLUE HOOD, CONTRAST STICHING, ALLOY FUEL FILLER CAP, 4 SPOKE WOOD AND LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, LAMBSWOOL RUGS TO FRONT, MASSAGE FRONT SEATS, SPORTS GEAR LEVER, COMING HOME CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH TELEPHONE SYSTEM, CD CHANGER, POWER BOOT OPENING AND CLOSING, REVERSING CAMERA, TV TUNER, MULLINER DRIVING SPECIFICATION, SPACE SAVING SPARE WHEEL Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer - Unspecified, Cruise Control, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/DVD, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat Height Adjustment - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Mem
Stapleford Aerodrome, Ongar Road
Stapleford Tawney, RM4 1SJ, Essex
United Kingdom
