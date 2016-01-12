loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL 6.0 GT SPEED SERIES 51 2d 601 BHP

Full Service History, 8 Bentley Stamps In The Book. Services At. 40. 3290. 8292. 14,441. 20,578. 22,789. 31,663. 41,625. 49,589. And Just Serviced Again By Ourselves. Limited Edition Series 51. Mulliner Specification. 20'' Speed Alloy Wheels With Brand New Bridgestone Potenza Tyres All Round. Black And Grey Quilted Leather With Red Piping. Extended Leather To Dash, Doors And Headlining. Piano Black And Aluminium Trims. Heated Seats. Power Adjustable Seats With Memory Function. Massage Seats. 3 Spoke Leather Trimmed Sports Steering Wheel. Soft Close Doors. Park Distance Control With Reverse Camera. Sat Nav. Cruise Control. Power Open And Closing Tailgate. Bluetooth Telephone Connection. Bright Chromed Lower Matrix Grille. Adjustable Air Suspension. Comes With 2 Keys. Gold Cover Warranty Which Can Be Extended From £499. Low Rate Finance And Part Exchange Available.

  • Ad ID
    403729
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    61500 mi
£47,995

Ellison Road, Dunston
Gateshead, NE8 2QU , Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

