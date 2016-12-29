BENTLEY CONTINENTAL 6.0 GT 2dr Mulliner

car description

Black With Full Black Leather Upholstery, With Mulliner Pack, Piano Black Wood Interior Including Steering Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Key-less Go, Heated Electric Memory Seats, Telephone Equipment (Mobile Preparation), Electric Steering wheel height adjust, (20") Split Rim Alloy Wheels, Computer, (Radio/CD Autochanger), 2 Keys. With Only 57,000 Miles From New With A Full Bentley Service History And (Just Been Serviced) Locally Owned For The Last Seven Years, This Vehicle Is Truly Outstanding And Just Arrived. **CALL FOR A VIEWING/TEST DRIVE ON 01794 368468 DAYTIME OR 07836 679844 EVENINGS** **ALL CARS & VANS IN PX WELCOME** **FINANCE AVAILABLE - ALL CREDIT PROFILES CONSIDERED WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES TO SUIT YOU**