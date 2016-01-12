2016 (16) BENTLEY CONTINENTAL COUPE 4.0 GT V8 MDS Mulliner GTX700 II

car description

DESCRIPTION

AMARI is this outstanding example of the Bentley Continental GT GTX700 II Mulliner Driving Specification ONYX, 700BHP! Which is 2016 / 16 Registered, presented to you in Beluga with Main Hide in Beluga. Having covered only 7,116 miles by 3 very careful owners from new.



EXTERIOR

This car is presented to you in the stunning Oynx Signature Paint Satin Silver Storm (Matt). Which is in an all around immaculate condition. Showing how well this vehicle has been looked after by it's previous owners.



INTERIOR

The interior perfectly blends with the dark exterior, Beluga Diamond Quilted Hide to Seats and Door Inserts featuring Contrasting Stitching, also with the Bentley Emblem Embroidered into the Head Restraints. Also in an excellent condition.



SPECIFICATION

The Continental GT already has a huge specification however our car is enhanced by the following options:



Onyx Signature Paint Satin Silver Storm

Full Onyx GTX Series 2 Exterior Conversion

Reprofiled Aero Front Bumper

Hex Mesh, Full Width Carbon Front Splitter

LED Daytime Running Lights

GTX Vented Supersport Bonnet

Vented Wide Arch Package

GTX Aero Side Sill

Carbon HSGT Rear Spoiler

Aero Rear Bumper with Carbon Diffuser

Lower Extended Aero Element

Complete Badge and Logo Package

22" Zircon Alloy Wheels in Gloss Black

Yellow Calipers

Lowering Program

Full Exterior Dechrome

700BHP DMS Automotive Engine Enhancement

GTX Power Flow Exhaust Cat Back System



Mulliner Driving Pack

Park Distance Control

Rear View Camera

Power Boot

Soft Close Doors

Privacy Glass

Keyless Entry and Drive

Beluga Diamond Quilted Hide to Seats and Door Inserts

Contrasting Stitching

Bentley Embroidered to Head Restraints

Heated Seats

Electrically Adjustable Seats with Lumbar Support

Memory Function Seats

Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrast Colour

Piano Black Wood Veneers

Touch Screen Satellite Navigation

Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity

iPod and USB Integration



HISTORY



This car is not yet due for it's first MOT until 2nd May 2019



The car sits on Pirelli P-Zero Tyres all around



Front: *****

Rear: *****



Front Right: *mm

Front Left: *mm

Rear Right: *mm

Rear Left: *mm



We have the original Owner's Pack with Manuals and the Service Book & 2 Keys.



For more information, please call our sales team on 01772 663 777.



Viewing strictly by appointment.



Prior to offering for sale, all cars are subject to the AMARI Inspection, a stringent 170 point investigation of the car cosmetically, electrically and mechanically.



Our resident master technicians attend to all issues prior to offering the car for sale, using the very latest and best diagnostic equipment, state of the art tools and methods.



Our highly qualified master technicians can carry out servicing on all road cars, from the standard family hatch back to the latest Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin... We are the only independent dealer with full Ferrari SDX Diagnostics and the Lamborghini LARAS Diagnostics systems.



Our fully equipped workshop enables us to attend to any electrical, and mechanical issues, from intricate electrical repairs and renewals, to brake disc Skimming and air conditioning recharging.



Before collection all cars go through our exhaustive detailing process (can take up to three days) using only the worlds finest Swissvax products, carried out by our professional certified Swissvax trained technicians, covering every aspect of the car inside and out.



Collection and delivery throughout the UK can be offered through the most reputable manufacturer championed company who use only the very latest covered car transporters with extensive experience of transporting cars across the world.



Vehicles are supplied with a three month warranty *Exclusions Apply.



We offer part exchange and finance facility on most cars.



AMARI Lifestyle Limited T/As AMARI SuperCars is authorised & Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (663066)