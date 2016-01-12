2014 Bentley CONTINENTAL GT

car description

Mulliner Drivers Spec inc Diamond Quilted Leather, Drilled Alloy Sports Pedals, Knurled Sports Gear Lever, Aero Kit Styling, Sat Nav, TV, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Sports Exhaust, Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Ventilated Massage Seats, Contrast Stitching inc Bentley Emblems and Steering Wheel, Multi CD, IPod Connection, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Power Boot, Soft Close Doors, Black Gloss Matrix Grille, Beluga Gloss Lower Styling Specification, Centre Console Storage Case, Deep Pile Overmats, Jewel Fuel Filler Cap, Quad Exhaust Finishers, V8 S Treadplates, Servotronic, Folding Mirrors, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Duo Tone 3 Spoke Multi Function Steering Wheel, Piano Black Wood, Sports Suspension and 21" 7 Spoke Black Limited Edition Alloys. Full Bentley Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Sto