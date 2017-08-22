loading Loading please wait....
2011 Bentley Continental Supersports

POA
20" 10 Spoke Supersports Alloys, Naim For Bentley Premium Audio System, Comfort Seat Option (4 Seats), Rear View Camera (In Addition To Standard Ultrasonic Park Distance Control Front & Rear), Alloy Fuel Filler Cap, Front Massage Seats, Power Boot Opening & Closing, Coming Home Controls (Garage/Electronic Gate Opener), TV Tuner To Infotainment System, Space Saving Spare Wheel, 2012 Model With Upgraded Touchscreen Infotainment System, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, Carbon Fibre Treadplate Featuring Supersports, 14 Way Electrically Adjustable Front Seats With 3 Memory Function, Backrest Release For Front Seats With Easy Entry Function, Diamond Quilted Alcantara Seats, Diamond Quilted Alcantara Door Panels, Alcantara Headlining, Radio/Navigation System Google Maps & POI Fitted, Bluetooth Telephone System, Telephone Voice Control, CD Changer, Cruise Control System (CCS), iPod Interface Linked To Infotainment System, Electronic Air Conditioning, Separately Controlled Front Seat Heaters, Navigation System With Colour Screen, Power Adjustable Lumbar Support To Front Seats, Power Latching To All Doors, Keyless Entry Remote Control With

  • Ad ID
    305998
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Mileage
    15260 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

