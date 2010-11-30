2010 (60) BENTLEY CONTINENTAL PETROL Coupe 6.0 SUPERSPORTS 2DR Automatic

car description

DESCRIPTION

AMARI is delighted to offer you this beautiful Bentley Continental Supersports, which is a 2010 / 60 Registered Example in Onyx, with Beluga Interior having covered only 22,455 Miles by 2 Owners.



EXTERIOR

This car is presented to you in Onyx Black, which truly is the colour for the Continental Supersports.



INTERIOR

The interior is upholstered in Beluga Hide throughout, also in an immaculate condition.



SPECIFICATION

The already huge specification of the Continental is highly enhanced by the following options:



Onyx Black

Beluga Main and Secondary Hide

Comfort Seat Option (4-Seats)

Alloy Fuel Filler Cap

Massage Seats - Front

Power Boot Opening and Closing

Rear View Camera

TV Tuner to Infotainment System

Cruise Control



HISTORY

The Bentley Main Dealer Service History is as follows:



30/11/2010 - 931 Miles - Bentley Main Dealer (Harwoods, Sussex)

28/08/2011 - 1,281 Miles - Bentley Main Dealer (Harwoods, Sussex)

23/08/2012 - 1,918 Miles - Bentley Main Dealer (Harwoods, Sussex)

09/09/2013 - 3,452 Miles - Bentley Main Dealer (Harwoods, Sussex)

22/10/2014 - 7,116 Miles - Bentley Main Dealer (Harwoods, Sussex)

11/11/2015 - 9,413 Miles - Bentley Main Dealer

30/09/2016 - 20,024 Miles - Bentley Main Dealer (Hertfordshire)



The MOT expires on the 23rd March 2017.



The car sits on Pirelli P-Zeros all around:

Front: 275 x 35 x ZR20 (102Y)

Rear: 275 x 35 x ZR20 (102Y)



Tyre treads are:

Front Right: 4mm

Front Left: 4mm

Rear Right: 6mm

Rear Left: 6mm



We have the original Owners Pack containing the Owner Manual, and other reference material for example receipts and MOTs, as well as 2 Keys.



