2009 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC MULLINER CONVERTIBLE

car description

--Beluga Black with Beluga leather seats stitched in red with diamond pattern stitching in the inserts, Beluga carpeting, 6.0L twin-turbocharged W-12 engine with 551 bhp, 23,000 miles from new, All-Wheel Drive, ZF Tiptronic Automatic gearbox, properly maintained and serviced from new. Along with the huge list of standard equipment, this Bentley has been optioned with the Mulliner driving specifications that includes Drilled alloy sport foot pedals and Knurled chrome/hide gear lever. This Bentley is also optioned with the convenience package which includes three-spoke, heated single color, hide trimmed-multi function steering wheel-black anodized, Aluminum facia panels, Veneer inserts to door and rear quarter panels, Deep-pile carpet mats with hide trimming to front and rear (matched to carpet), and the Mulliner alloy fuel filler cap. The power is from a 6.0 liter, fuel injected, Twin Turbocharged W-12 engine producing a power output of 551 bhp and 479 lb. ft. of torque, achieving 0-60mph in 4.7 seconds using a six-speed automatic transmission. The Bentley as offered today has been meticulously maintained and garage kept its entire life by its previous owner. All original with no is