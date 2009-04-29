loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2009 Bentley Continental GT 6.0 W12 2dr Auto, Stunning Example, Mulliner Driving Specification.

Compare this car
£49,900
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 V10 Mulliner Driving Specification in without doubt the best colour combination on the market today of Black with Black Diamond Quilted Leather Upholstery with Piano Black Interior Inlays. This truly beautiful example comes with a fantastic specification to include, 20" Alloy Wheels, Navigation, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Electric Steering Colum, Climate Control, Heated Front Seats with Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Keyless Start and Entry, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, Soft Close Doors and much more. Also benefiting from an extensive Bentley service history done at exclusively at JCT600 Bentley Leeds on 29/04/09 at 22miles, 20/04/10 at 5909miles, 11/07/11 at 7795miles, 03/10/12 at 14430miles, 19/03/14 at 16994miles, 05/05/15 at 21243miles and 27/10/16 at 25949miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars.

Accessories

2009 bentley continental gt 6000cc w12 2-door automatic mulliner driving specification black alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather parking-sensor sat-nav xenon luxury petrol british 4-seater fast coupe 2-plus-2 hands-free

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308399
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    27303 mi
Email Dealer >>

Meadowhall Riverside, Meadowhall Road
Sheffield, S9 1BW, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed