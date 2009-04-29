2009 Bentley Continental GT 6.0 W12 2dr Auto, Stunning Example, Mulliner Driving Specification.

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 V10 Mulliner Driving Specification in without doubt the best colour combination on the market today of Black with Black Diamond Quilted Leather Upholstery with Piano Black Interior Inlays. This truly beautiful example comes with a fantastic specification to include, 20" Alloy Wheels, Navigation, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Electric Steering Colum, Climate Control, Heated Front Seats with Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Keyless Start and Entry, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, Soft Close Doors and much more. Also benefiting from an extensive Bentley service history done at exclusively at JCT600 Bentley Leeds on 29/04/09 at 22miles, 20/04/10 at 5909miles, 11/07/11 at 7795miles, 03/10/12 at 14430miles, 19/03/14 at 16994miles, 05/05/15 at 21243miles and 27/10/16 at 25949miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars.