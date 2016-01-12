loading Loading please wait....
2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed

Finished in Cumbrian Green with Tan Hide, Saddle Secondary Hide, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth Telephone System with Voice Control, CD Changer, Satellite Navigation System, Front and Rear Ultrasonic Park Distance Control, Electrically Operated Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Diamond Quilted Hide Seats and Inserts to Front and Rear Doors, Power Boot Open and Close, 20" Multi Spoke Painted Bentley Alloy Wheels, Tiptronic Gearshift, Full Service History.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405473
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
£42,950

181 - 183 Bromsgrove  Road, Hunnington
Halesowen, B62 0JU, West Midlands
United Kingdom

