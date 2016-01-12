2004 Bentley Continental GT GT

Due in soon, PORTLAND CREAM / NAUTIC BLUE LEATHER INTERIOR + BURR WALNUT INTERIOR INLAYS + SATELLITE NAVIGATION + ELECTRIC AND HEATED SEATS + MEMORY SEATS + XENON LIGTHS + PARK DISTANCE CONTROL + CRUISE CONTROL + MOBILE PREP Climate control, Telephone equipment – mobile prep, Automatically deployed rear aerofoil spoiler,
2004 bentley continental gt blue-leather cruise-control heated-seats sat-nav xenon luxury petrol british 4-seater fast coupe 2-plus-2 leather blue-interior dark-interior
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017