Bentley Brooklands SPORTS COMBINATION

BROOKLANDS SPORTS COMBINATION WITH DARK TINT WHEELS, 20K MILES.TEMPEST SILVER WITH BELUGA BLACK DIAMOND QUILTED LEATHER, EMBROIDERED BENTLEY MARQUE EMBLEMS TO SEATS, PIANO BLACK WOOD, SPORTS COMBINATION WITH DARK TINT 2 PIECE ALLOYS, JEWEL FILLER CAP, LOWER FRONT WINGS LE MANS SERIES, ULTRASONIC PARK DISTANCE CONTROL WITH REVERSING CAMERA, BFSH SERVICE APRIL 2017. SAT NAV / STEREO HAS BEEN UPP GRADED, RAC WARRANTY AVAILABLE.