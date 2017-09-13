car description

Red, 5+ owners, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Multi-Disc CD Player, Legacy Amplifier, Power Steering, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Auto-dip Rearview, Central Locking. Exceptional is not a word we use often, but for this Bentley Brooklands I am struggling to find any other words. The Bentley Brooklands was introduced in 1992 as a replacement for the Bentley Mulsanne S and Bentley Eight models. Bentley used the Rolls-Royce 6.75-litre V8 engine and this model came with a light-pressure turbo. The body work of this car is excellent, included in the history there are a few bills for coachwork, these bills are for cosmetic improvement and has been carried out to a high standard. The interior is also in impeccable condition, the leather is in good order for its age and if the interior is a sign of how a car has been maintained, then this Brooklands has been cherished. We have a stamped-up service book and a file full of service history. This file has been divided into sections for Service History, MOT history, Certificate of conformity and registration documents.