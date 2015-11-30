Bentley Brooklands 6.75 Litre V12 Coupe

car description

Bentley Brooklands is the name of two distinct models made by Bentley Motors. Bentley resurrected the nameplate in 2007 with the Brooklands Coupé, a 2-door, 4-seater hardtop coupé version of the Bentley Azure made between 2008 and 2011 in limited numbers. These cars were named after the Brooklands banked race track in Surrey, where Bentley obtained some of its greatest triumphs in the 1920s and 1930s.

The Bentley Brooklands is a fixed-head version of the Bentley Azure featuring a two-door, four-seater pillarless hardtop coupé body, eliminating the B-pillars. As a hand-assembled car made in very small numbers, employing traditional coach-building techniques and craftsmanship skills in wood and leather, the Brooklands Coupé was the true successor to the discontinued Bentley Continental R and T. Lifetime production was limited to just 550 cars

The beautiful Bentley Brooklands offered here at Hofmann’s is a 2008 ‘08’ plate finished in Tungsten grey metallic with Beluga Black hide. Having covered 58423 miles from new and accompanied by a full service history, with its last being completed by ourselves in March 2017 at 56227 miles this vehicle has been very well cared for.

