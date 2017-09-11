loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BENTLEY BENTAYGA W12 Auto

Compare this car
£192,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: BENTAYGA Trim: W12 Auto Body: MPV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100 Engine Size: 5950 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Harwoods Bentley Sussex are pleased to offer this Bentayga W12 with the following additional options - Contrast Stitching, Hand stitching to steering wheel, All terrain specification, City Specification, Touring Specification,Rear Privacy glass, Duo tone steering wheel, Deep pile over mats to front and rear, Digital TV tuner, Mood Lighting, 22''' Five Spoke Directional Alloy and electrical side steps.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319032
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Bentayga
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    5950
  • Engine Model
    5950
Email Dealer >>

Bentley Sussex
Pulborough, RH201AR, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed