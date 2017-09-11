BENTLEY BENTAYGA W12 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: BENTAYGA Trim: W12 Auto Body: MPV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100 Engine Size: 5950 Ext Color: BLACK
Harwoods Bentley Sussex are pleased to offer this Bentayga W12 with the following additional options - Contrast Stitching, Hand stitching to steering wheel, All terrain specification, City Specification, Touring Specification,Rear Privacy glass, Duo tone steering wheel, Deep pile over mats to front and rear, Digital TV tuner, Mood Lighting, 22''' Five Spoke Directional Alloy and electrical side steps.
Bentley Sussex
Pulborough, RH201AR, West Sussex
United Kingdom
