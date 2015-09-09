loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY BENTAYGA W12 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: BENTAYGA Trim: W12 Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3789 Engine Size: 5950 Ext Color: BLUE

Bentley Hampshire are pleased to offer this 2017 Bentley Bentayga finished in Marlin Blue with Linen main hide and Beluga Secondary hide. Options Include :- Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats, Contrast Stitching, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, City Specification, Front Seat Comfort Specification, Electrically Retracting Tow Bar, Rear Privacy Glass, Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, 7 Seat Specification, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Veneered Centre Fascia Panel, Battery Charger - UK Adaptor, Mood Lighting, Remote Controlled Garage Door Opener - Euro Link System, 22'' Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Painted, Carbon Sidesteps

  • Ad ID
    410137
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Bentayga
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3789 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    5950
  • Engine Model
    5950
£174,950

Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

