loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Bentley Bentayga

Photos Map

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, Extremely Rare

Accessories

This absolutely stunning Bentley 4 Seat Variant Bentayga V8 Diesel was first registered in June 2017 and is finished in Black Crystal Metallic Paint with Hotspur and Beluga Hide. With a showcase specification, this car comes with the following cost options:- Contrast Stitching, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, Mulliner Driving Specification with 21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turned, City Specification, Four Seat Comfort Specification with Rear Centre Console, Sunshine Specification, Touring Specification, Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Radshell and Lower Bumper Apertures, Union Flag Exterior Badge, Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Veneered Centre Fascia Panel, Bentley Rear Entertainment with Maps, Digital TV Tuner (in Addition to Digital Radio), Bentley Dynamic Ride, Privacy Glazing Specification, Bentayga Styling Kit in mirror matched carbon fibre and Fixed side Steps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411744
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Bentayga
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3956
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

102 Gelderd Road,
Leeds
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!