Bentley Bentayga

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights with dusk sensor, Elec/heat/adj/fold door mirror+memory, Electric tilt/slide panoramic sunroof, High beam assist, Oval exhaust pipe, Rear foglights, Rear LED tail-lighting/ high level stop lamp, Roof rails, Tunnel detection for auto light control, 12V power in rear centre console, 12V socket in glovebox, 12V socket in luggage compartment, 16 way electric heated front seats with memory, Bentley hide upholstery, Elec adj steering column + memory, Electric heated rear bench seat, Footwell illumination, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Lockable cooled glovebox, Multi-zone automatic climate control, Seatbelts in upholstery colour, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Twin front armrests

  • Ad ID
    405680
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Bentayga
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1234 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3996
102 Gelderd Road,
Leeds
United Kingdom

