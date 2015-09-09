BENTLEY BENTAYGA 4.0D V8 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: BENTAYGA Trim: 4.0D V8 Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50 Engine Size: Ext Color: Volcanic Black Satin
KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Please Visit www.kahnautomobiles.com For Full Kahn Specification, FACTORY OPTIONS: 8-speed Automatic Transmission, permanent All-Wheel Drive , 8inch Touch-Screen Infotainment with 60GB HDD, Navigation, Voice Control with Text-to-Speech, AMI, CD,, Air Suspension with Continuous Damping Control and 4 height settings, Bentley Dynamic Ride, Drive Dynamics Mode, Full LED adaptive Headlamps with High Beam Assist, Heated, acoustic IR front screen and acoustic side glass, Hill Descent Control (HDC), LED Tail Lamps, Panoramic Tilt / Slide Sunroof with electric Blind, Powered Tailgate and Soft-close Doors, Speed sensitive, variable ratio Electric Power Steering, Split-folding heated rear 4+1 Seats, Touch-Screen Remote, Wi-Fi connectivity, VAT Qualifying.
Kahn Automobiles
Bradford, BD14SX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Sep 9, 2015
Oct 31, 2017