loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Bentley Arnage

Photos Map

car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Due In Soon, Radio Cassette, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Aerial, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Remote Central Locking, 18'' Alloys, Service history A Stunning Green Label finished in unmarked Silver Storm Metallic with Soft Beluga Black Leather interior.Genuine 61,850 miles only. This is the BMW engine economical 4.4 V8 with Red Label 18'' Bentley alloys and clear lamp lenses.Over Rugs. Electric steering column,memory heated electric seats. All usual refinements. Burr walnut trim.Private Plate included. Extended warranty and overseas delivery at extra cost.

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Due In Soon, Radio Cassette, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Aerial, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Remote Central Locking, 18'' Alloys, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409632
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Arnage
  • Mileage
    61850 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4398
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£15,995

Harrow, Middlesex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!