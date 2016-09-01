loading Loading please wait....
Bentley ARNAGE

Arnage R Entertainment Combination Level 2, Sat Nav, Phone Prep, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats with Lumbar, Embroidered Marque Emblems, Multi CD, Park Distance Control, Jewel Filler Cap, Mulliner Wing Badges, Secrecy Glass, Bright Stainless Steel Matrix Grille, Single Veneer Cocktail Compartment to Lower Front Seatback, Painted Mirror Caps, Rounded Tailpipe Finishers, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Veneer Switch Surround, Venner Picnic Tables, Veneer Waistrails, Rear Bottle Cooler, Lambswool Rugs, Burr Walnut Trim, Mulliner Treadplates and 18" Six Spoke Alloys. Full Bentley service History. Due In Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock Rotates Between Showrooms Confirm Mileage at Time of Purchase. For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries p

bentley arnage 4wd alloy-wheels cruise-control fsh sat-nav 2005 luxury petrol british 4-seater fast

  • Ad ID
    409391
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Arnage
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
POA

927 High Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford
Chadwell Heath, RM6 4HJ, Essex
United Kingdom

