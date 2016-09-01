loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Bentley - Arnage - 1999

Photos Map

car description

Bentley Arnage 4-door saloon A classic Bentley, nice and well maintained. - Maintenance booklet present- 5 speed automatic gearbox- Top speed 240 km/u (149 m/u) specified by manufacturer- 0-100 km/u 6.6 s (0-60 m/u 6.2 s), (specified by manufacturer) - V8 engine, engine displacement 4398 cc (specified by manufacturer - New tyres mounted- Paintwork is in very good conditionThis car is located in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It is recommended to view the car before placing a bid, so to prevent possible disappointment afterwards. Please contact Catawiki for an appointment.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414270
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Bentley > Arnage
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€18,000 - €23,400 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!