2005 Bentley Arnage R

£29,950
car description

Finished in Moonbeam Silver with Magnolia Hide, Nautic Blue Secondary Hide, Burr Oak Veneers, Veneered Insert to Door Trim, Factory Fitted Sunroof, Recessed Bentley Marque Badges to Waistrails, Ultrasonic Park Distance Control Front and Rear, Satellite Navigation System, Chrome Radiator Shell with Bright Stainless Steel Matrix Style Grille, Two Bentley Umbrellas to Luggage Compartment, 18" Six Spoke Painted Bentley Alloy Wheels, Full Service History.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235308
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Arnage
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    74000 mi
181 - 183 Bromsgrove  Road, Hunnington
Halesowen, B62 0JU, West Midlands
United Kingdom

