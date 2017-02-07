Finished in Moonbeam Silver with Magnolia Hide, Nautic Blue Secondary Hide, Burr Oak Veneers, Veneered Insert to Door Trim, Factory Fitted Sunroof, Recessed Bentley Marque Badges to Waistrails, Ultrasonic Park Distance Control Front and Rear, Satellite Navigation System, Chrome Radiator Shell with Bright Stainless Steel Matrix Style Grille, Two Bentley Umbrellas to Luggage Compartment, 18" Six Spoke Painted Bentley Alloy Wheels, Full Service History.
2005 bentley arnage r silver alloy-wheels fsh leather sat-nav sunroof luxury petrol british 4-seater fast
181 - 183 Bromsgrove Road, Hunnington
Halesowen, B62 0JU, West Midlands
United Kingdom
If you’re looking for a classic car that provides a real sense of occasi...
Introduced as a more luxurious version of the Vauxhall Velox, the Cresta...