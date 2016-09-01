loading Loading please wait....
2000 Bentley Arnage Red Label

2000 Bentley Arnage Red Label This very presentable 2000 Bentley Arnage Red Label shown here in is available in a beautiful navy blue with tan interior. It has a clean CarFax and is equipped with an automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, power steering, power seats, solid wheels, sunroof and includes the spare tire. It's a great price and a lot of car for the money. An excellent weekend driver which is mechanically sound. For $16,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.

  • Ad ID
    403125
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Arnage
  • Year
    2000
$16,750 (£0)

4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States

