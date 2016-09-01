loading Loading please wait....
2000 Bentley Arnage This beautiful 2000 Bentley Arnage with 60,048 miles on the odometer is available in navy blue with creme interior. It comes with a clean CarFax and is equipped with an automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, sunroof, power steering, power seats, solid wheels and includes the tool kit and spare tire. A very presentable weekend driver which is mechanically sound. For $23,500 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.

  • Ad ID
    405463
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Arnage
  • Year
    2000
  • Mileage
    60048 mi
$23,500 (£0)

4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States

