2000 Bentley Arnage This beautiful 2000 Bentley Arnage with 60,048 miles on the odometer is available in navy blue with creme interior. It comes with a clean CarFax and is equipped with an automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, sunroof, power steering, power seats, solid wheels and includes the tool kit and spare tire. A very presentable weekend driver which is mechanically sound. For $23,500 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.