Bentley > 3.5-Litre

1934 BENTLEY 3.5L DERBY THRUPP MABERLY SPORTS SALOON



This very early and still original Derby Bentley started life exactly as you see it today, a 3,5 litre Sports saloon. Bought in may 1934 by “the mysterious” Dr. A.H. Richardson who was a true Bentley afficionado. Thrupp & Maberly were ordered by the London based dealer Jack Barclay to do the bodywork and this is the 3rd one made. Just one chassis number later than the Thrupp & Maberly which is still owned by Bentley Motors. The rakish, low windscreen and lovely lines mark this beautiful designed Derby Bentley as one of the best.



In the twenties and thirties the Bentley name was synonimous and famous for the victories at le Mans and the speedrecords at Brooklands.. Although the Derby Bentley was more a sports saloon car, the owners drove and rallyed them all over the world because of their sporty character. One such Thrupp & Maberly Bentley 3 1/2 competed on the rallye de Monte Carlo and the Scottish Automobile Club rally.



As a tribute to these rallies the present owner drove them both in 2015 and 2016 all the way from the Netherlands to John O Groats in Scotland and all the way down to Monte Carlo and back home again. Which proved the car to be faultless (we won't mention the replacement of one fuse) and a great pleasure to drive with its comfort and large sliding roof



Imported in the 70’s into the Netherlands, other than the aforementioned rallies the car has been hardly used and it even seemes that the current 45.000 miles on the clock could be correct. A lot of work has been done to make it reliable for the miles to come. This car is categorized an A2 status by the FIVA Identity Card commission, which tells all about her proven matching numbers original state. A Halda tripmaster is mounted for historic rallying and please notice that this car is eligable for many famous rallies around the world included the Mille Miglia. A lot of value for such an original car



