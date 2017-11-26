loading Loading please wait....
Autobianchi Bianchina Due Posti 1959

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Autobianchi Bianchina Due Posti 1959 fully restored in condition as NEW In 1957 Autobianchi presented the Bianchina. This little car was based on the Fiat 500 and was built between 1957 and 1970. The Autobianchi could be delivered in different versions: Saloon, Cabriolet, Roadster, Station and Van. This is a 1959 Autobianchi Bianchina Due Posti. The car is fully restored and is as good as new. Not only the paint but the interior is as new also. The car is matching numbers and has the original 479CC, 2 cyl, 21 HP engine. Together with the 4 speed manual gearbox it’s a great car to drive. The car is really as good as new and an interesting investment too. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive autobianchi bianchina due posti 1959 4-speed manual restored

