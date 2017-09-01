Autobianchi - Bianchina Convertible - 1962

car description

Brilliant project found in Denmark, an Autobianchi Bianchina convertible from 1962. That's a mouthful for such a small car. But a superb, fun little convertible! A clear project due to its size, we can also do the project for you. Little welding, the bottom is neat. Four gears, manual transmission with a 2-cylinder 650cc engine, a bit feistier than the standard 500cc. Convertible top is neat, the lacquer is not very nice anymore and the chrome also needs some attention. It was driven off the lorry, the engine and brakes work. All mechanics from a classic Fiat 500, parts are widely available. The car can be viewed in Schijndel - NL, you are more than welcome.Danish registration but it can be supplied with a Dutch registration. Transport can be arranged for you.