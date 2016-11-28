car description

1937 Austin Ten Cambridge Very sound example, Gearbox re-built, re-wired, clutch re-lined Good history including 2 buff logbooks Re-furbished interior Very good paint, sunroof opens Good pre-war example is very sound, paintwork is very good, interior has been re-upholstered with new headlining and carpets, all professionally done to a high standard, sunroof opens, drives nicely with sweet engine, gearbox was rebuilt and clutch re-lined in 2011, not many miles ago, rewired at same time, stainless steel exhaust, two original buff logbooks, interesting history file. Guide Price: Reduced to £5,950 suitable for printing Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By appointment only Copyright ©2017 Pioneer Autos Ltd