Austin > Mini

Offered for sale is a 850L 1964 Austin Seven Mini 850 0. Coming with no history file, this lot's condition scores 60/135. Further details to follow...... Exterior: 2/5, Interior: 2/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 2/5, Electrics: 2/5, Vehicle history: 1/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/austin-seven-mini-850.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
