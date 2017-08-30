loading Loading please wait....
Austin Mini

£6,000 - £8,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 850L 1964 Austin Seven Mini 850 0. Coming with no history file, this lot's condition scores 60/135. Further details to follow...... Exterior: 2/5, Interior: 2/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 2/5, Electrics: 2/5, Vehicle history: 1/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/austin-seven-mini-850.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308650
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Austin > Mini
  • Derivative
    Seven
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • Engine Size
    850
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    530
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

