Offered for sale is a 1.275L 1970 AUSTIN MINI CLUBMAN manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 107/135. Individually styled 70's Clubman with a 1275 cc Cooper engine and Wolfrace wheels.....Nicely restored with a smart dark metallic red exterior and contrasting grey roof Seats and fittings from a' Mini 30' adds a touch of luxury to the interior Practical Clubman estate body, 1275 cc engine and Wolfrace wheels.Stand out from the crowd This individual pint-sized classic will be supplied with a fresh MOT before sale Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/austin-mini-clubman.