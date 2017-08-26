loading Loading please wait....
Austin Mini

£7,000 - £9,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 1.275L 1970 AUSTIN MINI CLUBMAN manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 107/135. Individually styled 70's Clubman with a 1275 cc Cooper engine and Wolfrace wheels.....Nicely restored with a smart dark metallic red exterior and contrasting grey roof Seats and fittings from a' Mini 30' adds a touch of luxury to the interior Practical Clubman estate body, 1275 cc engine and Wolfrace wheels.Stand out from the crowd This individual pint-sized classic will be supplied with a fresh MOT before sale  Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/austin-mini-clubman.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307362
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    26/08/2017
  • Category
    Austin > Mini
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37842 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.275
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

