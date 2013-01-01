- Subject to an extensive restoration in 2013 and 58,000 recorded miles - Fitted with 998cc engine and MOT'd until October 2017 - Said to be 'Excellent' with regards to the engine, interior and bodywork Vendor Condition Ratings: Bodywork: 'Excellent' Engine: 'Excellent' Paintwork: 'Very Good' Electrical equipment: 'Excellent' Gearbox: 'Excellent' Interior Trim: 'Excellent'
auction austin mini van restored 1979 fwd petrol 4-seater 2wd
United Kingdom
After being unveiled at the NEC Classic Motor Show at the end of last ye...
The most insane car rally returns this year – the Peking to Paris Motor ...