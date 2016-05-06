Austin Mini Van 1962

car description

Austin Mini Van LHD in a very good unrestored condition very rare Very rare this 1962 Austin Mini Van. Originally delivered in Brussels, Belgium so also original LHD. Both the in- and outside are in a very good original and unrestored condition. The paint is in colour ‘Farina Grey’with a brown interior. The car has a 848CC 37 HP engine and a 4-speed manual gearbox. Runs and drives very good. An early Austin Mini Van in this original and unrestored condition, LHD is really very rare. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.