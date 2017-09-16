car description

About this Austin Mini Countryman De-Luxe This lovely looking, London supplied Mini Estate is believed to be the second oldest surviving Austin Seven Countryman, its build date of 16th June 1960 being three months before the official launch date. As the Heritage certificate confirms, it was supplied in Tartan Red (as it is today) and with the plate that it still sports (4507 MH) to a Mr John Buck by Car Mart Limited and the date of despatch was 25th July 1960. The registration document infers that the car was then sold almost immediately to the the second owner, a Mr John Hurford who owned the car for the majority of its life. It subsequently made its way onto Ebay in 2011 where it was purchased by the third owner, Mr Nigel Howard who embarked on a sympathetic rebuild. The paint was refreshed to the tune of over £7000 and the woodwork removed, refinished and refitted although the interior Longstone vinyl trim and and cloth headlining have been retained. The original engine and mechanicals have been rebuilt and detailed and there are invoices for whatever was needed. The fourth and final owner sold it to us and we drove it back from deepest darkest Devon to our Dealership in Sussex.