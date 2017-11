Accessories

FINISHED IN POLISHED FLAME RED, COMPLIMENTED WITH CONTRASTING PERIOD CLOTH INTERIOR. A TRULY STUNNING EXAMPLE OF THE RARE AUSTIN MINI CHELSEA WITH CURRENT MOT TILL 28 JUNE 2017 - NO ADVISORIES. EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED THROUGHOUT RECEIVING A FULL SERVICE THIS YEAR. A STAGE ONE KIT HAS BEEN ADDED TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND A HALOGEN HEADLAMP UPGRADE. THE UNDERSIDE HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY TREATED WITH ACF 50 OIL FOR LONG LIFE PROTECTION. ONE OF APPROX. 250 EXAMPLES THE CHELSEA IS LIKELY TO SELL QUICKLY IN THIS CONDITION AND GENUINE LOW MILEAGE. THE SALE INCLUDES AN IMPRESSIVE HISTORY FILE CONTAINING NUMEROUS PARTS/LABOUR INVOICES AND EVERY MOT CERTIFICATE ! READY TO GO WITH 2 SETS OF KEYS.