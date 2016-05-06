loading Loading please wait....
AUSTIN MINI BATHGATE

Type: Used Year: 1961 Make: AUSTIN Model: MINI Trim: BATHGATE Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 31000 Engine Size: 848 Ext Color: RED

FINISHED IN GLEAMING RED , COMPLIMENTED WITH CONTRASTING PERIOR INTERIOR. In order to commemorate the opening of their new Scottish factory in Bathgate, the management of BMC took an 850 saloon from the Longbridge production line and raffled the car in order to benefit the Scottish Council for Care of Spastics. Won by an Ediburgh resident, a Mrs Robertson, the car was eventually sold back to the, by then, British Leyland. Displayed as an exhibit at the Heritage Motor Centre, Gaydon until July 2003 when the car was purchased by the registered keeper at the Bonhams BMIHT auction. The history file contains the original buff log book, correspondence between owner and British Leyland during 1978 and 1979 and an MoT from 2003. Mileage recorded at 30,009. Chassis number A2S7174972. a rare find . with a nice provenance

  • Ad ID
    405200
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Austin > Mini
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    848
  • Engine Model
    848
£16,450

M&M Automotive
Lymington, SO418LH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

