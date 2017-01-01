- Subject to an extensive restoration in 2017 and 54,700 recorded miles - Said to be 'Excellent' with regards to the engine, interior and bodywork - Refurbished wheels, new tyres and MOT'd into July 2018 Vendor Condition Ratings: Bodywork: 'Excellent' Engine: 'Excellent' Paintwork: 'Very Good' Electrical equipment: 'Excellent' Gearbox: 'Excellent' Interior Trim: 'Excellent'
auction austin mini 30 restored 1989 fwd petrol 4-seater 2wd
United Kingdom
