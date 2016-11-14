ALFA ROMEO GT JTS BLACKLINE

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GT Trim: JTS BLACKLINE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 1970 Ext Color: Black
Finance accepted & arranged, Part exchange welcome and all major cards taken! Pop in or phone for more details.,17'' Alloys, Air Conditioning, Parking Sensors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Service History, Leather Upholstery, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, 6 speed box, Aux Input, Driver Airbag, Elec Heated Mirrors, Height adjustable seat, Multi function steering wheel, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Split Folding Rear Seats,
Eastwood Motor Company Ltd
Leigh On Sea, SS95HZ, Essex
United Kingdom
Nov 14, 2016
Nov 27, 2017