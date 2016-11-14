Alfa Romeo > GT

car description

AA Roadside Assistance, H.P.I clear, Finance Available, Full Leather, CD Player, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Air Bag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cup Holder, Front Centre Armrest, Central Locking, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, Alloy wheels ***Located at Sandford*** All cars purchased come with a current MOT, inspection and comprehensive warranty. Feel free visit us to view our range of over 160 cars in group stock. To book a test drive or for further information please contact us on 01865 778999 or salessdtimmocarsales.co.uk or visit us at OX4 4YP, near the Kassam Stadium. We can offer Finance, part exchange and AA Roadside assistance, please ask for further details., Over 160 cars in group stock please visit www.sdtimmocarsales.co.uk email salessdtimmocarsales.co.uk or visit us at OX4 4YP.