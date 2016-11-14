Alfa Romeo - GT 1300 Junior - 1971

car description

Car has ASI certificate that allows you to benefit from insurance facilitation (in Italy). Engine and mechanics are in an excellent condition, the following recent works were done: replacement of engine, gearbox and differential oil, spark plugs, perfect redone carburetion, radiator overhauled.The bodywork was repainted about ten years ago and it is currently in an excellent condition, without signs of bubbles or rust.Always belonged to the same family. From the uncle the ownership was then moved to the nephew. It was originally purchased in Germany in 1971 by a passionate Italian Alfa fan, who lived there for business reasons. After only 3 years, in 1974, he returned home bringing back with him this Italian motoring masterpiece. The car was regularly registered, receiving Italian documents and plates and remained there until now.At his death, the car passed to his nephew who kept it for 3 years, after which he decided to sell it because unused.The odometer and rev counter have been overhauled because they "trembled" and the odometer was reset.Tyres at 90%- Leather Alfa Romeo suitcase included with car.- Original vintage registration bookletThe car is ready to run on the road.Transport across Europe and Italy can be arranged at competitive prices.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Imperia, Italy.