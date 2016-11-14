loading Loading please wait....
Alfa Romeo - GT 1300 Junior - 1971

Description:In 1972 the two versions 1300 and 1600 are unified. They are both named Junior and their only difference is the engine displacement. The last restyling came in 1974 with four headlights and a chromed grille similar to the 2000 model. Always a contemporary car, appreciated for its stylist figure and excellent mechanics, like a true Alfa Romeo. Excellent general condition, repainted body, good underbody. 1300 cc, 2 owners, valid inspection certificate and registration. The car can be viewed and collected in San Filippo del Mela, Italy.

  • Ad ID
    421055
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > GT
€19,200 - €24,960 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

